Breaking News
Mumbai: Alcohol tests for MSRTC drivers after complaints
Mumbai: New Mulund station escalator blocks entry to an entire residential colony
Mumbai: Cops finally arrest 1 in cancer scam racket
Mumbai: After 4 years of back and forth, reconstruction of Bandra skywalk stopped
Mumbai: Number of pregnant women with COVID-19 rising
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Burglar stabs cop while trying to escape

Mumbai: Burglar stabs cop while trying to escape

Updated on: 14 April,2023 06:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Constable Prashant Dhuri was stabbed in the stomach during the incident that took place in the early hours of Wednesday on Saki Vihar Road, an official said

Mumbai: Burglar stabs cop while trying to escape

Representational Pic


A police constable was seriously injured when a burglar who was caught while breaking into a liquor bar attacked him with a knife in suburban Powai area, an official said on Thursday.


Constable Prashant Dhuri was stabbed in the stomach during the incident that took place in the early hours of Wednesday on Saki Vihar Road, he said.



A police team of Sakinaka traffic division was on patrolling duty when it spotted a man trying to break the shutter of a bar, he said.


When the police team tried to nab him, he pulled out a knife and attacked them in an attempt to escape.

Also Read: Mumbai Police issues prohibitory order for city ahead of Amit Shah's visit

While constable Dhuri was injured, his colleagues succeeded in overpowering the man.

The accused has several cases of theft and house breaking registered against him at the Mankhurd police station, the official said.

The constable has been hospitalised.

An offence of attempt to murder was registered against the accused and further probe was on, the official said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Will the newly created special police commissioner post help Mumbai with better policing?
maharashtra Crime News mumbai mumbai crime news mumbai news india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK