Mumbai: Burglar stabs cop while trying to escape

A police constable was seriously injured when a burglar who was caught while breaking into a liquor bar attacked him with a knife in suburban Powai area, an official said on Thursday.

Constable Prashant Dhuri was stabbed in the stomach during the incident that took place in the early hours of Wednesday on Saki Vihar Road, he said.

A police team of Sakinaka traffic division was on patrolling duty when it spotted a man trying to break the shutter of a bar, he said.

When the police team tried to nab him, he pulled out a knife and attacked them in an attempt to escape.

While constable Dhuri was injured, his colleagues succeeded in overpowering the man.

The accused has several cases of theft and house breaking registered against him at the Mankhurd police station, the official said.

The constable has been hospitalised.

An offence of attempt to murder was registered against the accused and further probe was on, the official said.

