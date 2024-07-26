He targeted people based abroad and they included members of Qatar's royal family, an official said

Representational Pic/File

A Mumbai based businessman was held for allegedly creating a fake WhatsApp account using the name and photo of the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel and sought money from some people abroad, a police officials said on Friday, reported the PTI.

He also allegedly sought money from the members of Qatar's royal family, the officials said.

The businessman who was identified as Rahul Kant, a resident of Juhu in Mumbai suburb had obtained the NCP leader's mobile phone number from a paid application, an official said, as per the PTI.

He has been detained by the Maharashtra Cyber police, an official said.

According to the PTI, Rahul Kant used Praful Patel's name and photo as DP to create a fake WhatsApp account of the latter and then started demanding money.

The incident came to light on July 23, when an aide of Praful Patel, Vivek Agnihotri, approached Maharashtra Cyber officials with a complaint against an unidentified person seeking money, the official said.

A case was registered and probe launched during which cyber unit officials tracked down the man in Juhu and detained him following interrogation, he said.

The businessman was facing financial problems and hence used this modus operandi to make quick money, the official added, the news agency reported on Friday.

Thane woman held for using forged papers to get Pakistani visa

Meanwhile, in an another incident, The Thane Police in Maharashtra arrested a 24-year-old woman for allegedly forging documents to secure a Pakistani visa and visit the neighbouring country, an official said on Friday, reported the PTI.

Sanam Khan, also known as Nagma Noor Maqsood, was arrested by the Vartak Nagar police on Thursday after three days of questioning, he said.

She was produced in a court which remanded her in police custody for two days, the official said.

According to the police, Khan used a fake identity under the name of Sanam Khan Rukh to obtain her Pakistani visa. She is accused of getting Aadhaar and PAN cards made with fake papers, as per the PTI.

Khan, who is separated from her husband, lives with her mother in Thane.

She reportedly befriended a man from Pakistan on social media after which she tried to get a visa to meet him, but was initially unsuccessful due to ¿lack of marriage documentation, an official had said earlier, as per the PTI.

The woman later married the man virtually from India, obtained 'necessary' documents and travelled to Pakistan where they married again. Thane police launched a probe after discovering these details, he said, the news agency reported.

(with PTI inputs)