An official on Tuesday said that the police have registered an FIR against three people for allegedly duping a Mumbai businessman of Rs 23 crore on the pretext of providing bank no objection certificates (NOCs) to him after clearing dues, reported news agency PTI.

According to the Dahisar police station official, the complainant in the case is into transport business and owned 117 buses, reported PTI.

He hired three individuals and asked them to sell his buses taken on loans from banks. The Mumbai businessman assigned them the task of selling his buses, clearing bank dues and getting NOCs from the lenders after doing a one-time settlement, the official said, reported PTI.

The trio signed an agreement with the Mumbai businessman for selling his buses and complete a one-time settlement with banks. They took Rs 23 crore from the transporter to do the job, but did not complete it, he said.

When the businessman asked the trio about the task, they failed to give satisfactory answers and also did not return the money taken from him, according to the official, reported PTI.

Later, the Mumbai businessman approached the Mumbai police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) and filed a complaint, based on which an FIR was registered on Monday at the Dahisar police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including cheating, against the trio, he said, reported PTI.

The EOW has launched a probe and making efforts to nab the accused, the official added.

Man falls prey to share market investment fraud

In another case, a 53-year-old manager of a paints company was allegedly cheated by cyber fraudsters of more than Rs 53 lakh under the guise of promising lucrative returns on share trading investment, Mumbai Police said on Tuesday, reported PTI.

The victim lodged a complaint with the Central Region Cyber Police Station on Monday, leading to the registration of a case against two unidentified persons, an official said, reported PTI.

The complainant came across an advertisement on Instagram on May 5 mentioning about attractive returns on investments in the share market through trading.

After he clicked on the advertisement, he was added to a WhatsApp group named 'MSFL stock chart 33' consisting of 140 members, the police official said.

The victim contacted group admin, Juhi Patel, and expressed his interest in investing money. Patel allegedly sent a link to the victim, who ended up providing sensitive information including PAN card and Aadhaar card details, and opened a virtual account under 'Marwadi Financial Services', reported PTI.

The manager continued to deposit money in the bank account number for 'share trading', the official said.

After depositing over Rs 53 lakh, the victim's virtual account reflected a 'profit' of Rs 26.95 crore. The complainant wanted to withdraw Rs 30 lakh to pay taxes and contacted Patel, who asked him to deposit Rs 80.55 lakh, police said, reported PTI.

The manager realised that he was being defrauded and approached the police.

(With inputs from PTI)