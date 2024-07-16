Mumbai: Stay alert to stock market fraud on social media

Advocate loses Rs 22 lakh to stock fraud, got lured by the promise of making lucrative profits in stock market

There are several red flags that can alert one to fraud. Representation pic

A Mumbai-based advocate (name withheld) and practicing in Delhi, who was keen to learn stock trading, was amongst hundred plus investors to get duped in the latest Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) online stock market trading scam, promising lucrative returns.

The advocate recently came across a stock market training advertisement on Instagram and came in contact with a person who identified himself as an MBA from Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, USA, and worked as chief strategy analyst at a reputable stock broking and trading firm with offices in Mumbai and Delhi. The man provided her with a month-long free online training on stock market functioning. She was impressed by the tips and techniques given by him, as out of 47 stocks recommended between June 28 to July 16, 44 stocks achieved a return of 405 per cent.

ADVERTISEMENT

And before she could realise the modus operandi, it was too late. On a single day, she was duped of over Rs 22 lakh and on July 13, the advocate lodged a case with Delhi Cyber Cell. Police investigations revealed all the phone numbers given by the man were fake. He had also created numerous fake content and articles online, including company details. It is even suspected that the genuine company details were misused to gain the confidence of unsuspecting victims.

Cyber crimes are a challenge

“Cyber crimes require urgent attention as these perpetrators are exceptionally clever and exploit basic human psychology. They mimic legitimate stock apps, using SEBI and RBI registration numbers easily found online to build trust. Initially, to seem credible they provide genuine trade advice using AI and deepfake technology and deliver small profits in upper circuit stocks. Once trust is established, they offer big bait like IPO allotments, making victims feel fortunate. As a young lawyer, this scam not only took my money but also my credibility and my self-confidence. Stricter surveillance on social media ads and WhatsApp is crucial. Unsuspecting individuals can lose their entire life savings to such scams. The government must raise public awareness, as people have lost thousands of crores in similar stock market frauds with little to no recovery,” said the advocate, as she shared her experience and cautioned the public at large.

Incident Overview

On June 4, 2024, I encountered an advertisement on Instagram providing trading advisories. Upon clicking the link, I was directed to join a WhatsApp group having registered address in Delhi and corporate office in Mumbai.” This was the first red flag, stay away from advertisements that offer stock tips.

Group and admin details

The WhatsApp group appeared genuine with members discussing stock market fluctuations following the Lok Sabha elections. The group’s admin provided stock market advice that initially seemed credible.

Initial engagement

I followed some of the admin’s advice and purchased shares using my regular trading app. After a few days, the admin began promoting the purchase of IPOs and Upper Circuit stocks. I attempted to buy these through my regular app but was unsuccessful. This was the second red flag--IPOs not available on regular apps. This ought to have raised suspicions of any person.

The admin’s team, consisting of three additional members, contacted me regularly, teaching the basics of investment for a few days. They gained my trust and persuaded me to join their app mimicking “Upxxx” International Trading App, claiming it was open to the public to secure votes for the group’s admin in the “GTC Global Trade Competition.” They further stated that they are providing free services till July 31 and after that they will be charging a monthly fee of R2,000 for investment advisory.

Downloading the App

Unable to find the app suggested by them on the Apple Playstore, I downloaded it through a link provided by the customer care team. They assured me it was necessary as it was an international trading app. This was the third red flag, investment through an app that had to be downloaded through a link and not available through the play store on the smartphone, clearly needs to be avoided.

Initial Investments

On July 5, 2024, I transferred R50,000 to the bank account of Riya Enterprises, UCO Bank, Current A/c No. 04860210004418. On the first day, I followed their trading advice and bought the upper circuit shares suggested which appreciated the next day as predicted. This gave me some confidence and the next day, I transferred R1 lakh to the same account but was then asked to transfer money to another account due to daily limits. However, later they made the transfer at their end and the amount started reflecting in my portfolio on the app, the advocate said. The fourth red flag, the money is sent to a bank account with a name different from the name of the firm.

Major investment

She said, “I was informed of an IPO allotment worth R22.8 lakh on July 11, but due to paucity of funds I declined the offer. The teams contacted me and tried to gain my trust and convince me that it was a rare investment opportunity which I should not miss. They then asked me to exit the existing WhatsApp group thinking of it as an experiment. I sold my existing shares, mutual funds, and borrowed money from friends to invest, to raise money for the IPO. The funds were transferred to Aktara Mobile Store, Bandhan Bank, Malegaon and DP Foods and Products, The Cosmos Co-op Bank, Chennai.” The fifth red flag is the lure of a not-to-miss opportunity. Also, never borrow money for investment in stocks.

Discovery of fraud

On July 12, 2024, the suggested IPO listed with a 99.5 per cent profit on the stock market and my portfolio on the app showed an increase accordingly. When I tried to withdraw 25 per cent of the profits, my money was blocked, citing another IPO allotment of over R1 crore. This raised my suspicions. Attempts to contact the admin and other group members were futile, as I received only curt replies but none of them answered calls. “What’s surprising is that they predict very accurately about the stocks likely to appreciate, which means they have insider information or are hoarding stocks to inflate the price. These frauds can wipe out millions,” the advocate said.

Current situation

The team continues to contact me, trying to lure me into investing more money. After researching online, I realised it is an ongoing stock market scam. After she approached the Delhi Cyber Cell, a case was lodged and the investigation is being conducted under the supervision of assistant commissioner of police Manish Jorwal.

Cyber expert speaks

Professor Dr Triveni Singh, former IPS officer and cyber expert from Uttar Pradesh said, “Be alert and refrain from falling prey to any form of lucrative, profitable, heavy discounted advertisements on social media, including, WhatsApp, Facebook, Telegram, Instagram, etc., as almost 99 per cent of such advertisements are nothing but invitation to get duped by cyber fraudsters. In the recent past, stock market scam, successful businessman tips on investing in stock market, job offers, real estate offers, Non-Agricultural (NA plots), etc., have increased multifold. We must understand that thousands of cyber fraudsters are working day in day out looking for gullible victims.”

Rs 22l

Sum lost by the victim