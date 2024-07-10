Mumbai: Atypical gastro cases on the rise

This monsoon, doctors are seeing different pattern of gastroenteritis where fever and other symptoms persist for over a week

Children are prone to gastroenteritis during the monsoon. Representation Pic

Health experts are concerned as gastroenteritis, the most common ailment during the monsoon season, is turning out to be atypical and prolonged. Paediatricians are coming across prolonged gastroenteritis cases with acute intestinal infection, marked with fever, vomiting and loose motions that continue over a week.

In the last couple of weeks, many children have shown symptoms of acute intestinal infection. Though all did not require hospitalisation, but for two-year-old Rafiq (name changed). The child required hospitalisation since Monday and was receiving medical treatment for over a week. Rafiq had loose motions 25-30 times in a day, leaving him dehydrated and his condition was worsening with every passing day.

Dr Minjal Jhaveri, a paediatric resident doctor at Jaslok Hospital said, “This time we are witnessing a different pattern of gastroenteritis in children, where the fever, which would settle within two to three days of the viral infection, are now getting prolonged for over a week and so is other associated symptoms like vomiting, loose motions and dehydration. And one of the common reasons for such an outbreak is contaminated food and water, which is the main cause of gastroenteritis.”

Dr Shah said, “On an average, out of 10 to 15 cases visiting the OPD nearly 60 per cent are that of gastroenteritis and remaining 40 per cent are regular cold and fever. At present we have one child admitted in Jaslok Hospital who is under observation. The youngest patient is a two-year-year-old being treated at Saifee Hospital, with acute gastroenteritis. Both kids are doing well.”

Atypical cases on rise

Dr Fazal Nabi, director of paediatrics at Jaslok Hospital, and also a consultant with many South and Central Mumbai hospitals said, the child (Rafiq) required early diagnosis and hospitalisation to prevent complications related to severe dehydration. Paediatricians and family physicians need to be alert to pick up atypical presentations of gastroenteritis and educate the parents about interpreting the red flag signs and preventive measures.”

Contaminated water is suspect

mid-day had in its report ‘Pockets in Western suburbs getting filthy water in taps’ (July 10), had highlighted the plight of Bhoomi Park complex in Malad West and Meghibai Chawl, Sahar Village, getting contaminated water. Mohammed Hussain, 36, father of Rafiq, suspects that the water to their society supplied by TMC might have been contaminated.

Rafiq has shown much improvement since his admission on Monday. Hussain admitted that he ignored the suggestion by family members to install a water purifier at home. However, they had made it a practice to boil water for drinking, but still his child got infected. Hussain has now installed a water purifier at home and decided to continue the practice of having boiled water for drinking purposes.

Triple whammy

“Recent heavy rain in Mumbai that brought downpour of 269 mm in eight hours created a triple whammy. The flooding of several feet high in most areas led to mixing of sewer and drinking water lines. This flooding also led to mixing of sewer water with underground drinking water in storage tanks of residential and commercial buildings,” said Dr Subhash Hira, professor of global health at University of Washington, USA.

“Secondly, waterlogging of fresh rainwater as well as sewer water provides a vast breeding ground for mosquitoes and starts transmission cycles of deadly diseases such as malaria, dengue, chikungunya etc. This will lead to a febrile illness epidemic for the next few months unless quick measures are undertaken for mosquito control,” said Dr Hira.

“The third whammy is the explosion of diarrhoea and respiratory diseases in the city due to rapid transmission of viral illnesses such as seasonal flu, influenza A to D, Hepatitis A to E, leptospirosis, etc. Quick diagnostic services for these illnesses need to be placed by BMC Health Services in the ward communities, ” he said.