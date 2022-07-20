Mumbai reports 340 gastroenteritis cases within two weeks

Gastroenteritis or stomach flu, can be termed as an inflammation (irritation) of the intestines. It spreads by contact with an infected person or through contaminated food or water. Common symptoms include diarrhoea, vomiting and fever

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Mumbai has recorded around 340 cases of gastroenteritis in the first two weeks of July month. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) epidemiology cell data, they have been reporting rising cases of gastroenteritis followed by malaria (243 cases).

Gastroenteritis or stomach flu, can be termed as an inflammation (irritation) of the intestines. It spreads by contact with an infected person or through contaminated food or water. Common symptoms include diarrhoea, vomiting and fever. In June, the city reported 543 gastroenteritis cases.

Explaining the signs and symptoms of gastroenteritis, Dr Tushar Rane, Internal Medicine Expert, Apollo Spectra said, “It is a common occurrence during monsoon. The signs and symptoms of it are diarrhoea, loss of appetite, bloating, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, tiredness, headache, incontinence (loss of control over bowel motions), and abdominal pain.”

Also Read: Explained: Mumbai doctors on why gastroenteritis peaks during monsoon

Further speaking about the preventive measures, Dr Rane added, “One should avoid sharing kitchen utensils, plates, or towels with someone who is sick. Wash fruits and vegetables properly before eating. Eat probiotics to keep the gut healthy. Say No to raw and undercooked foods as they can cause improper digestion. Citizens should avoid eating roadside food to stay healthy.”

As the monsoon is peaking up in the city, the cases related to waterborne diseases such as acute gastroenteritis, hepatitis A, hepatitis E, cholera are expected to rise.

Speaking about the spread of the waterborne disease, Dr Harish Chafle, senior consultant in Pulmonology and Critical Care at Global Hospital said, “Waterborne illness is predominantly caused by swallowing contaminated recreational or drinking water without taking proper precautions or from contaminated sources. Many waterborne pathogens can also be acquired by consuming contaminated food or beverages kept in open spaces where flies sit and carry disease-spreading organisms on them. This can happen due to contact with animals or their environment, through person-to-person spread or breathing in contaminated water droplets.”

Besides this, in July month 11 cases of swine flu were reported in the city according to BMC data. Out of the 11 swine flu (H1N1) cases reported, 8 cases were recorded last week compared to three cases reported in the first week of July.

Speaking about the increase in H1N1 cases, Dr Behram Pardiwala, Director of Internal Medicines, Wockhardt Hospitals said, “During this time of Covid-19 infection, we have been missing investigating a lot of H1N1 and H5N1 infection cases. The patients usually present with a bad upper respiratory infection with running nose, sore throat and mucoid expectoration.”