Mumbai reports three swine flu cases in 10 days

‘In the last two months we have seen a 6 to 10 per cent rise in Influenza A infections as compared to the previous year,’ says a city-based doctor

Mumbai has recorded around three cases of swine flu (H1N1) in the first 10 days of July month. Out of the seven swine flu cases reported so far in the city, two cases were recorded in June and April month respectively and three cases in the second week of July.

H1N1 is a type of influenza A virus. Its symptoms include fever, cough, body ache, nasal secretions, headache, fatigue, loose motions and weakness.

Dr Nirmaldutt Thakur, HOD of Critical Care Medicine, SRV Mamta Hospital said, ‘‘In the last two months we have seen a 6 to 10 per cent rise in Influenza A infections as compared to the previous year. We are witnessing Influenza A and especially H1N1 infections in all age groups though the severity is more in 40 years to 60 years where higher case fatality is observed.”

Dr Thakur added, “Another group to be concerned in terms of morbidity is pregnant females. An increase in the percentage of cases can even be attributed to more vigilance towards investigating the etiology of acute respiratory infections in the wake of ongoing Covid -19 pandemic.’’

While Mumbai has been witnessing heavy to very heavy rainfall in the month of July, the cases related to monsoon illness on the OPD basis are increasing in city hospitals.

Speaking about other monsoon-illness related cases visiting the hospital, Dr Harish Chafle, Senior Consultant in Pulmonology and Critical Care at Global Hospital, Parel said, “We are receiving cases of acute Gastroenteritis, Hepatitis A cases and mosquito-borne diseases like malaria and dengue fever. As the monsoon is peaking up, waterborne diseases are also rising.”

Waterborne diseases like acute Gastroenteritis, Hepatitis A, Hepatitis E, Cholera and other mosquito-borne diseases happen due to accumulated water around areas in low-lying regions.

‘‘With incessant rains ongoing we can expect increasing numbers of viral hepatitis, typhoid, leptospirosis, dengue and malaria in the next two weeks due to inadvertent contamination of potable water and increased breeding resources for mosquitos. Cases of fever with respiratory complaints should not be labelled as plain viral fever,” Dr Thakur added.