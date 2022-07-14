Mumbai: Flooded roads raise fears of spike in lepto infections

As people are forced to wade through waterlogged areas, it is likely that they are exposed to rat and dog urine, which helps the bacteria that causes the disease spread; symptoms are high fever, body ache

Commuters, including childre, wade through ankle-deep water to board a BEST bus at King’s Circle on Wednesday. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

The ongoing spell of heavy rain that has resulted in waterlogging in several parts of the city could mean a spike in leptospirosis cases in the coming days, the BMC has said, urging citizens to take preventive steps. Leptospirosis is a bacterial infection. It spreads through the urine of dogs, rats and farm animals.

Dr Nitin Karnik, professor and HoD of Medicine at Sion hospital, said they have been seeing at least two cases of leptospirosis, dengue, and malaria each day for the past three weeks. “We found that people are coming with complaints of high fever and loose motion which is unusual. Usually, people have red eyes, fever, and body ache and some develop jaundice and renal failure.”

Dr Karnik said a few lepto patients have also complained of breathing problems. “People who had to wade through water and have the above symptoms must consult a doctor without wasting time.” Experts have also seen different symptoms in patients complaining of diarrhoea.

Humans can get leptospirosis through direct contact with urine from infected animals or through water, soil, or food contaminated with their urine. The bacteria can enter through open wounds or the nose, mouth, or genitals. Since many streets are flooded due to heavy rain, people are more likely to get exposed the lepto-causing bacteria. Mumbai has reported 40 lepto cases so far this year. The bacteria infected 224 people last year and claimed six lives.

Dr Vasant Nagvekar, co-director of Infectious Diseases at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, said the symptoms are similar to COVID-19 though the body ache or muscle pain is more severe. “After a normal blood test, it can be identified if the WBC count goes up and platelets go down,” he said.

BMC Executive Health officer Dr Mangala Gomare said, “The risk of getting infected with leptospirosis is high during the rainy season. So if someone is having a fever for more than 48 hours they must go to the nearest BMC dispensary for a check-up. The disease is treatable if diagnosed on time. If you are coming through water then wash your hands and legs properly, also vaccinate the pets and cattle and try to avoid contact with their urine or poop.”