Besides gastroenteritis, 353 dengue cases and 141 hepatitis cases are reported in Mumbai

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article Mumbai witnesses spike in gastroenteritis with 1,744 cases reported in June x 00:00

While there have been no deaths due to monsoon illness in Mumbai so far, according to the monsoon report shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the city has recorded more gastroenteritis cases (1,744) in the month of June in comparison to other monsoon-related illness.

Besides gastroenteritis, 353 dengue cases and 141 hepatitis cases are reported in Mumbai. The monsoon report was released by BMC on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the report, just like last year, this year too more gastroenteritis cases are reported in June month.

The report also stated that 1,264 gastroenteritis cases were reported in May month this year.

Besides this, 66 leptospirosis cases were reported in May and 97 cases in the month of June.

The report further informed that 90 cases of swine flu were recorded last month in the city.