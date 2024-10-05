On his first day, Aftab was sent to along with the company’s primary driver to familiarise himself with the business route when he allegedly fled away with the money, an official said

A Mumbai businessman who had hired a driver over his unemployment claim allegedly lost Rs 3 lakh after he fled away with his money on first day of the job, a police official said on Saturday.

The businessman, dealing in the frozen food supply business, decided to hire a new driver, Aftab Merchant (24), who claimed to be unemployed and in desperate need of a job due to his father's death.

However, on his first day on the job, the newly hired driver absconded with Rs 3 lakh in cash, the police said.

According to sources, the businessman, residing in Koper Khairane, New Mumbai, gave the job to the driver identified as Aftab Merchant, who claimed he had all the financial responsibilities of his household.

The Merchant assured the businessman of his driving skills and sought an opportunity to work for him, they said.

On his first day, Aftab was sent to along with the company’s primary driver to familiarise himself with the business route. While the first driver was attending to a client in Andheri East, Aftab disappeared, along with Rs 3 lakh that had been placed near the driver’s seat of the vehicle, the police said.

Following the businessman’s complaint, the MIDC police took swift action and arrested Aftab.

Further investigations were underway, an official said.