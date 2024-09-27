Mumbai: CA says tantric extorted Rs 2 crore using black magic

59-year-old says three individuals extorted him by promising lucrative business opportunities; Victim claims, cops yet to register FIR in the matter

Victim’s son said they found disturbing photographs such as black voodoo dolls on his father’s phone. Pics/Diwakar Sharma

A Chartered accountant (CA) from Dadar, Bharat Gala, has accused three people of extorting Rs 2 crore from him on pretext of getting him accounting and taxation-related work in Jodhpur-based companies. Gala, 59, a resident of Thane, said he submitted a written complaint with the Naupada police station in Thane on Saturday evening, but the first information report (FIR) is yet to be registered.

Gala said that one Ishwar Warkhade, a tantrik, and his accomplices, Mohammad Akram and Yogesh Prajapati, manipulated him psychologically “possibly involving black magic” and extorted over Rs 2 crore from him. Bharat Gala’s son Kevin Gala said that they were completely unaware of the incident, adding that it had been going on since January when his father was approached by Akram, who had offered him a business model.



Pics of weird offerings and puja were found on the victim’s phone

Akram had told my father that a Jaipur-based millionaire family is undergoing separation and if my father financially supports him in the legal process of separation, he will get accounting and taxation work in about 110 companies spanning across India. “The business plan tempted my father. Akram continued to extract money from him under the pretext of financing the legal battle, but no legal documents were sent,” Kevin said.

He added, “My father was asked to transfer money through UPI and RTGS to the accounts of Raisa Khan and Prajapati. Akram had told my father that Khan is his wife and Prajapati is his friend. There have been more than 300 financial transactions since February, and the total amount sent to them is around R1.65 crore,” added Kevin.

“There are over 655 calls recorded between my father and Akram, who had been trying to convince other family members to facilitate further payments,” said Kevin. Kevin said they also found some “disturbing photographs” such as black voodoo dolls, white paper pieces that appear to be splattered with blood, a loose string tied into a compact disc (CD), some weird offerings and puja, etc. allegedly sent by Warkhade to his father on WhatsApp.



Payments were made to the accused through UPI and RTGS

“When we checked the gallery of his phone, we found some disturbing photographs. These images were related to the Black Magic Act. The activity had begun somewhere between January and February,” added Kevin. Kevin said that his father reached Naupada police station on Saturday and submitted a complaint after the family members convinced him to do so. But the cops are yet to register an FIR into the matter.

“We have also shared a call recording between the tantrik and my father with the Naupada police,” he added. mid-day is in the possession of the four-page complaint letter. Inspector Sharad Kumbhar from Naupada police station said, “We have received a complaint in this matter from Bharat and are checking the veracity of allegations made.”