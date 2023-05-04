Mumbai: Caretaker decamps with valuables worth Rs 1.38 crore in Mulund, arrested

The police officials the incident occurred between April 10 to April 18 when the couple had gone to their village

Police in Mulund on Thursday arrested a 40-year-old caretaker for allegedly breaking into the house of a couple where he was working and decamping with valuables worth rupees 1.38 crore.

The victim family, a senior citizen couple, had gone to their village when the accused entered the house and stole all the valuables. Police said the society watchman helped the caretaker in breaking into the house and switched off the CCTV cameras of the society.

The accused, Amit Wamne (40), had been working as caretaker with the family for over last six years. Police said the accused had a dream to purchase his own house in Mumbai and thus committed the robbery.

A police officer said, “The accused Wamne also took the help of the society watchman and told him to switch off the CCTV cameras on April 10. On April 18 when the couple returned home they found the cupboard open and informed police about the incident.”

“We checked the CCTV cameras of the society and found that the accused met society watchmen and after that the CCTV cameras went off. We took the accused in custody and during the interrogation he revealed that he had committed the theft. We are in search of the accused watchman who is absconding after the incident. We have recovered the stolen cash and valuables,” the officer said.