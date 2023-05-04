Central Railway to operate mega block on trans-harbour line on Sunday

No mega block on main line and harbour line

Central Railway on Thursday said that it will operate a mega block on Trans-Harbour line for carrying out maintenance work on May 7, (Sunday).

The block will be operated on the following routes:

Thane-Vashi / Nerul up and down trans-harbour line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm.

Down line services for Vashi / Nerul / Panvel leaving Thane from 10.35 am to 4.07 pm and up line services for Thane leaving Vashi / Nerul / Panvel from 10.25 am to 4.09 pm will remain cancelled.

It said there will be no mega block on main line and harbour line on Sunday.

“These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused,” the Central Railway said.