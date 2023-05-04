Breaking News
Mumbai: Stakeholders split after first hawker body meet
Maharashtra: Amid spate of resignations, NCP’s core to meet this week
Mid-day Investigation: For Rs 8,000, you can lock up anyone as mad
Maharashtra: 50 per cent deaths at night, reveals study
Did climate change claim MVA’s Vajramuth rallies?
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Central Railway to operate mega block on trans harbour line on Sunday

Central Railway to operate mega block on trans-harbour line on Sunday

Updated on: 04 May,2023 06:30 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

No mega block on main line and harbour line

Central Railway to operate mega block on trans-harbour line on Sunday

File Photo/PTI

Listen to this article
Central Railway to operate mega block on trans-harbour line on Sunday
x
00:00

Central Railway on Thursday said that it will operate a mega block on Trans-Harbour line for carrying out maintenance work on May 7, (Sunday).


The block will be operated on the following routes:



Thane-Vashi / Nerul up and down trans-harbour line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm.


Down line services for Vashi / Nerul / Panvel leaving Thane from 10.35 am to 4.07 pm and up line services for Thane leaving Vashi / Nerul / Panvel from 10.25 am to 4.09 pm will remain cancelled.

It said there will be no mega block on main line and harbour line on Sunday.

Also read: Mumbai: 80-year-old woman kidnapped, her son killed; Chembur police nabs five suspects

“These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused,” the Central Railway said.

Do you participate in rescuing animals in Mumbai?
mumbai mumbai news maharashtra harbour line news central railway

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK