According to the Mumbai Police, the investigators have found that the woman and her son had last visited Panvel area to talk about their property and had later gone missing on April 5

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Mumbai: 80-year-old woman kidnapped, her son killed; Chembur police nabs five suspects x 00:00

Mumbai Police on Wednesday said that it was successful in rescuing an octogenarian woman after she along with her son was allegedly kidnapped almost a month ago. Her 44-year-old son was allegedly killed while she was held hostage by the suspects who had been behind her property. The police have arrested five people in connection with the case.

According to the Mumbai Police, the victim, an 80-year-old woman, Rohini Kamble was allegedly kidnapped on April 5 along with her son, Vishal Kamble. Weeks later, the woman's sister, on April 21, reached out to the Chembur Police and informed them about the two missing. The police began investigating the matter and formed a special team to track their whereabouts. The investigations were monitored by DCP, Zone 6, Hemrajsingh Rajput.

The officials found that the woman and her son had gone missing on April 5. A team of police officials began to investigate the case and tracked the whereabouts of the culprits. The officials later found that the suspects had been behind the woman's property, an entire building and wanted the woman to name their property on their name. Her son was killed in Panvel and his body was dumped in the outskirts of the city, the police said.

Also Read: Mumbai: Father-son duo who shot dead 22-year-old woman in Mankhurd held

The suspects hatched a conspiracy and first they allegedly kidnapped the mother-son duo. They then killed Vishal and then began to prepare her property documents to get her property, the police said.

"In the matter, the police found the culprits' whereabouts and successfully rescued the woman from the accused. The police also managed to nab five suspects in the matter who have been charged with murder, conspiracy, kidnapping and other relevant sections of the IPC. The Police are further investigating the matter," an official said.