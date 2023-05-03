Breaking News
Thane: Woman dies after falling from fifth floor balcony

Updated on: 03 May,2023 07:17 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI

The incident took place in Kasarvadavli area, said Avinash Sawant, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation

A 65-year-old woman died after falling from the balcony of her fifth floor flat in Thane city on Wednesday afternoon, an official said.


The incident took place in Kasarvadavli area, said Avinash Sawant, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation.



Also Read: Maharashtra: Man held for manhandling, abusing police personnel


Rohini Mulki, a resident of flat number 503 in the 22-storey building, fell and landed in the balcony of a flat on the second floor around 4 pm, he said.

Police have registered a case of accidental death for now and are conducting further probe, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

thane thane crime news

