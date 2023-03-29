Mumbai: Case filed against ‘unknown assailant’ for firing at woman real estate dealer in Panvel

The woman was returning home on Tuesday night when an “unknown assailant” fired at her, a police official said. The women sustained bullet injury and is currently under treatment at a Navi Mumbai-based private hospital, he said

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Police in Panvel city has registered a case against “unknown assailant” for firing upon a 30-year-old woman real estate dealer and injuring her.

The woman was returning home on Tuesday night when an “unknown assailant” fired at her, a police official said. The women sustained bullet injury and is currently under treatment at a Navi Mumbai-based private hospital, he said.

Identified as Supriya Patil, a resident of Uran, she had recently opened a real estate office in Panvel. On Tuesday evening, around 6.15 pm, Patil was returning home via old Panvel-Uran road with her cousin, Sarvesh Mhatre, when a bike borne assailant fired at their car in Bambavipada.

“The bullet hit the woman on the calf of left leg. Mhatre, who was driving the car, took a u-turn and took her to Apollo Hospital, Belapur. The bullet was removed from her leg and she is currently stable,” said Vijay Kadbane, Senior Inspector of Panvel City police station. “We have recorded her detailed statement and manhunt for the accused has been launched,” he said.

A First Information Report or FIR has been registered against “unknown person” under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) and relevant sections of Arms Act, Maharashtra Police Act. Panvel City Crime branch has also started a parallel investigation. This is the second firing incident in Navi Mumbai area in the month of March. On March 14, 56-year-old Savjibhai Manjeri was shot dead by two bike borne assailants in Nerul. The firing was fallout of an old enmity and five persons have been arrested in the incident.