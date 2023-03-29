Navi Mumbai: Policeman arrested in 'Karmuse case' found dead on railway track

Thane government railway police has registered Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the incident

A police constable attached to the Thane police was found dead on Wednesday morning on a railway track between Nilje and Taloja stations in Navi Mumbai.

Identified as Vaibhav Kadam, he was one of the policemen who were arrested by Thane police in 2020 for allegedly beating a man at former minister Jitendra Awhad's bungalow allegedly for morphing latter's image on social media. Kadam worked as body guard of Awhad

Thane government railway police has registered Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the incident.

Preliminary reports suggest that a dead body donning a t-shirt and shorts was found on the railway track around 9 am between Nilje and Taloja railway stations. The body was rushed to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa. It was identified as Vaibhav Kadam. Police is in a process of registering statements of kin and eyewitness to ascertain whether it is a case of suicide or accidental death.

Following the incident at minister Awhad’s bungalow, Kadam was attached to security department of Thane police. He was arrested along with two other policemen and ten others for allegedly abducting Anand Karmuse and bringing him to Awhad's bungalow and beating him on the intervening night of April 5 and 6 for allegedly morphing an image of the minister and posting it on social media.