Breaking News
Maharashtra: BJP MP Girish Bapat passes away in Pune
Mumbai to face 15 per cent water cut for a month
Mumbai: Bandra residents to attend parking lots' pre-bid meet
Mumbai: Western Railway likely to get more AC local trains soon
Mumbai: Rs 3.81 crore spent only on Metro 3 litigation
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Navi Mumbai Policeman arrested in Karmuse case found dead on railway track

Navi Mumbai: Policeman arrested in 'Karmuse case' found dead on railway track

Updated on: 29 March,2023 01:29 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Anurag Kamble | anurag.kamble@mid-day.com

Top

Thane government railway police has registered Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the incident

Navi Mumbai: Policeman arrested in 'Karmuse case' found dead on railway track

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


A police constable attached to the Thane police was found dead on Wednesday morning on a railway track between Nilje and Taloja stations in Navi Mumbai.


Identified as Vaibhav Kadam, he was one of the policemen who were arrested by Thane police in 2020 for allegedly beating a man at former minister Jitendra Awhad's bungalow allegedly for morphing latter's image on social media. Kadam worked as body guard of Awhad



Thane government railway police has registered Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the incident.


Preliminary reports suggest that a dead body donning a t-shirt and shorts was found on the railway track around 9 am between Nilje and Taloja railway stations. The body was rushed to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa. It was identified as Vaibhav Kadam. Police is in a process of registering statements of kin and eyewitness to ascertain whether it is a case of suicide or accidental death.

Also read: Maharashtra: BJP MP Girish Bapat passes away in Pune

Following the incident at minister Awhad’s bungalow, Kadam was attached to security department of Thane police. He was arrested along with two other policemen and ten others for allegedly abducting Anand Karmuse and bringing him to Awhad's bungalow and beating him on the intervening night of April 5 and 6 for allegedly morphing an image of the minister and posting it on social media.

Do you indulge in mindful activities for an improved mental health?
thane thane crime news mumbai mumbai news mumbai crime news maharashtra navi mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK