Breaking News
Mumbai: Abandoned cancer-stricken elder found in Aarey garbage heap, hospitals denied care
Middle East war: US strikes in Iran leave Muharram tours in limbo
Mumbai: Shut SoBo subway gates put pedestrians in harm’s way
Cops at wits’ end trying to get convictions in cases with AI use; psychiatrists sound alarm
Mumbai: Khatara cars cleared from under Andheri’s Teli Gali flyover; MLA proposes open gym and garden
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Chopped crocodile carcass found in Mumbais Aarey Milk Colony head missing

Chopped crocodile carcass found in Mumbai's Aarey Milk Colony, head missing

Updated on: 23 June,2025 06:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Ranjeet Jadhav | ranjeet.jadhav@mid-day.com

Top

The shocking discovery was made by Sainath Awade, a volunteer from the wildlife NGO WWA (Wildlife Welfare Association). He immediately informed Rohit Mohite, the Honorary Wildlife Warden of Thane, about the incident

Chopped crocodile carcass found in Mumbai's Aarey Milk Colony, head missing

The crocodile’s head was missing, and unidentified material was reportedly stuffed inside its body. Pic/Arranged by Ranjeet Jadhav

Listen to this article
Chopped crocodile carcass found in Mumbai's Aarey Milk Colony, head missing
x
00:00

In a disturbing incident, the body of a chopped Indian Marsh Crocodile (Crocodylus palustris) was found in the Aarey Milk Colony area of Mumbai.

The crocodile’s head was missing, and unidentified material was reportedly stuffed inside its body.


The shocking discovery was made by Sainath Awade, a volunteer from the wildlife NGO WWA (Wildlife Welfare Association). He immediately informed Rohit Mohite, the Honorary Wildlife Warden of Thane, about the incident.


According to initial reports, the Territorial staff of the Thane Forest Department will visit Unit 31 in Aarey, the area where the reptile’s body was found, to investigate the matter further.

The Indian Marsh Crocodile, also known as the Mugger, is a protected species under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and killing or harming it is a serious offence.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

mumbai aarey colony wildlife mumbai crime news Crime News mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK