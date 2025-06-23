The shocking discovery was made by Sainath Awade, a volunteer from the wildlife NGO WWA (Wildlife Welfare Association). He immediately informed Rohit Mohite, the Honorary Wildlife Warden of Thane, about the incident

The crocodile’s head was missing, and unidentified material was reportedly stuffed inside its body. Pic/Arranged by Ranjeet Jadhav

In a disturbing incident, the body of a chopped Indian Marsh Crocodile (Crocodylus palustris) was found in the Aarey Milk Colony area of Mumbai.

The crocodile’s head was missing, and unidentified material was reportedly stuffed inside its body.

According to initial reports, the Territorial staff of the Thane Forest Department will visit Unit 31 in Aarey, the area where the reptile’s body was found, to investigate the matter further.

The Indian Marsh Crocodile, also known as the Mugger, is a protected species under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and killing or harming it is a serious offence.