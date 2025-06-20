Breaking News
Updated on: 20 June,2025 08:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Ranjeet Jadhav | ranjeet.jadhav@mid-day.com

According to the Tigerwatchranthambhore, Arrowhead (T84) was born on March 23, 2014. She was one of four cubs of Krishna (T19) and Star Male (T28), and a direct descendant of the legendary tigress Machhli

Arrowhead's (T84) last walk was captured in a video by renowned wildlife photographer Sachin Rai. Pic/Sachin Rai

Ranthambhore has lost one of its most iconic tigresses -- Arrowhead (T84), known for her strength, resilience, and deep devotion as a mother, who passed away on Thursday, June 19.

Her 'final walk' before her death was captured in a video by renowned wildlife photographer Sachin Rai.


In a heartfelt note, Rai described what he saw June 17 evening.


He wrote on Instagram, “On the evening of June 17th, I witnessed what would likely be the last walk of the legendary tigress ‘Arrowhead’ at the banks of Padam Talab; a place she had ruled with grace and strength for many years. It was heartbreaking to see her struggle, attempting to rise and take a few feeble steps before collapsing again. Each movement was a visible effort; even walking ten steps seemed an enormous task. Eventually, she reached a tree and lay beneath it. In that quiet moment, I knew in my heart that the end was near, just a matter of a day or two."

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Sachin Rai (@sachin_rai_photography)

According to the Tigerwatchranthambhore, Arrowhead (T84) was born on March 23, 2014.

Arrowhead (T84) was one of four cubs of Krishna (T19) and Star Male (T28), and a direct descendant of the legendary tigress Machhli.

From birth, she carried forward one of Ranthambhore’s most celebrated bloodlines.

Arrowhead (T84) was first seen in 2014 with her siblings -- Lightning, Pacman, and a fourth cub lost at birth. Over the years, she became known not just for her beauty and hunting skills, but for her incredible willpower and dedication to her cubs, Tigerwatchranthambhore stated.

It said that in 2018, Arrowhead (T84) became a mother for the first time, though sadly her first litter did not survive. Later that year, she gave birth to two cubs -- Ridhi and Sidhi, fathered by T86, her longtime mate. Tragedy struck again when T86 was killed in a human-wildlife conflict.

Arrowhead (T84) herself suffered a serious hip injury but continued to care for her young with unwavering determination.

She later had two more litters — one in 2021, which was lost early, and another in 2023, producing three healthy cubs sired by T120. As the cubs grew, they were involved in several human-wildlife conflict cases. In a bold conservation move, all three were relocated to separate reserves in Dholpur, Kota, and Bundi in Rajasthan.

Known as the Queen of Machhli’s Domain, Arrowhead (T84) was a symbol of continuity in Ranthambhore’s tiger history.

Arrowhead (T84) passed away quietly on the very day her final cub was moved -- a symbolic and emotional end to her journey. She died in the same territory once ruled by her grandmother Machhli, bringing her life full circle.

