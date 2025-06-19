The newly introduced guidelines are based on Supreme Court orders and various circulars from the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI), including the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023, an official BMC statement said

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday issued detailed guidelines for pet owners, animal feeders, housing societies, schools, tech parks and other institutions in Mumbai.

The newly introduced guidelines are based on Supreme Court orders and various circulars from the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI), including the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023, an official BMC statement said.

It said that the new guidelines cover important areas such as feeding street dogs, licensing pet dogs, responsibilities of societies, and handling of animals in public spaces.

The rules also aim to reduce conflict between animal lovers and residents, and to ensure the well-being of both people and street animals in Mumbai.

"The number of people keeping dogs as household companions is increasing. Even the animal lovers /activists are showing compassion towards the street dogs by feeding them, providing veterinary and other support. Conflict may sometimes occur between the pet owners and the care-givers of street dogs on the one hand, and Resident Welfare Association (RWAs) and Apartment Owners Association (AOAs) on the other hand and hence it is necessary to frame these guidelines," the BMC said.

Major points from the new guidelines-

For Animal feeders and care givers:

- Feeding of street dogs and cats is legal and protected by law.

- Feeders should do so at designated, clean spots away from children’s areas and public pathways.

- Feeding must be hygienic and should not involve raw meat or leftover food.

- Feeders should help with sterilisation and vaccination of the animals.

- Feeding should be done early morning or late evening when public movement is low.

For housing societies (RWAs / AOAs):

- Societies cannot ban pets or decide pet size. Such restrictions go against citizens’ fundamental rights.

- Societies should not restrict feeding of street animals, but can set feeding times and locations in consultation with residents.

- Animal cruelty, harassment of feeders, or abandoning pets are punishable offences.

- Societies are encouraged to form Animal Welfare Committees as per ABC Rules 2023.

Guidelines for pet owners-

- All pet dogs must be registered with the BMC under Section 191B of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888 that provides for granting of license to the

owner of a dog or a person in charge of a dog who has paid the taxes levied on such dog. Keeping unlicensed dogs is illegal.

- Owners must keep their pets clean, vaccinated, dewormed, and preferably sterilised.

- Dogs must be kept on a leash in public. Pet owners must clean up after their pets when they defecate in public places.

- Pets are allowed in lifts and public spaces. Societies cannot ban them. However, alternate lifts may be suggested.

- Aggressive behaviour by pets should be addressed. Children under 18 must not walk dogs alone.

Guidelines for schools, tech parks and public institutions:

- Animals like dogs or cats living in the premises must not be relocated. They should be sterilised and vaccinated, and returned to the same area.

- Institutions must provide food, water, and shelter for community animals.

- Staff must be trained to handle animals without cruelty.

- Signs and awareness messages should be placed around campus to educate people on coexisting with animals.

For any complaints, licensing issues, or information related to animal care, the public can contact the BMC Dog Control Unit through the helpline number- 9635839888. The complaints can also be written on the website: https://vhd.mcgm.gov.in/