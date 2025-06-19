A total number of 32 deaths have been reported in the state, out of which 31 were with comorbidities and one with other disease, a health department bulletin said on Thursday

Maharashtra has reported 2,228 positive patients since January 2025. Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Maharashtra logs 59 new Covid-19 cases, 13 from Mumbai; active tally at 389 x 00:00

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 59 new Covid-19 cases, with 13 of them in Mumbai alone. The state now has an active tally of 389 patients, a public health department's bulletin said.

With addition of the fresh cases, Maharashtra has reported 2,228 positive patients since January 2025.

According to the state’s health department bulletin, all patients so far have reported only mild symptoms.

Since January 2025, a total number of 32 deaths have been reported in the state, out of which 31 were with comorbidities and one with other disease, officials said.

Of these, 32 patients had serious underlying health conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease, cancer, lung disease, or stroke and one patient, a woman, had symptoms of fever and shortness of breath, the health department's bulletin stated.

Mumbai has been seeing a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases.

With addition of fresh cases reported on June 19, the total number of positive patients in Mumbai since January 2025 now stands at 912, the bulletin stated.

According to the bulletin, On Thursday, Mumbai reported 13 Covid-19 cases, Thane Municipal Corporation-1, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation-1, Panvel Municipal Corporation-1, Pune Municipal Corporation-13, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation-8, Satara-2, Sangli-1, Sangli Municipal Corporation-1, Kolhapur Municipal Corporation- 6, Nagpur Municipal Corporation-2 and Chandrapur reported 10 cases.

"Covid-19 is a viral disease. Currently, ILI /SARI surveillance is being done in Maharashtra. During the survey, such patients are tested for Covid. These Covid patients are being treated regularly after positive report. There is gradual but definite increase in Covid patients in Maharashtra. Covid patients are showing mild symptoms. Covid testing and treatment facilities are available through the Public Health Department. The public is appealed not to panic," the health department bulletin said.

The bulletin said that the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) has been actively monitoring patients with influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI).

As per recent state-level review instructions:

- Regular ILI/SARI surveillance must continue in all districts.

- 5 per cent of ILI patients and 100 per cent of SARI patients must be tested for Covid-19.

- All positive samples should be sent for Whole Genome Sequencing to track variants.

- Public hospitals and medical colleges must stay updated with testing and treatment facilities.