A choreographer accused of defrauding a woman of Rs 20 lakh was arrested at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai while trying to flee to Dubai, a police official said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.

Jai Kumar Nair, who allegedly cheated the complainant under the pretext of good returns on cryptocurrency, was taken into custody on Tuesday night, the official said.

The Oshiwara Police in suburban Mumbai had registered a case against Nair on the complaint of the complainant, who deals in imitation jewellery, PTI stated.

The police official stated the woman said she came in contact with Nair through a common friend. In November 2022, she gave him Rs 6 lakh and then Rs 14 lakh in two tranches. Nair had allegedly assured her of good returns on the investment, he said.

Nair, the finalist in the first season of the reality show 'Dance India Dance', gave monthly returns to the victim only for the initial 11 months. From December 2023, he allegedly stopped paying any money to her, reported PTI.

In January 2024, Nair gave Rs 10,000 to her twice and after she approached the police, he gave another Rs 10,000, as per the complaint.

While the police had booked Nair for cheating, he had not been arrested. However, police had issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against him.

As PTI reports, Nair entered the Mumbai airport on Tuesday and approached immigration staff for his journey to Dubai, but he was stopped, the official said.

After being alerted, the Oshiwara police took Nair into custody and produced him in court.

Further investigation is underway, the official added.

Thane woman duped of Rs 13.54 lakh; police bust illegal call centre in UP

In a dramatic turn of events, Thane Police investigating a cyber fraud case uncovered an illegal call centre in Uttar Pradesh and arrested the alleged mastermind following a high-speed car chase on the Lucknow-Barabanki highway, a senior police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-I) Subash Burse stated that a woman from Mumbra in Thane district had lodged a complaint last October, alleging she was defrauded of Rs 13.54 lakh by a man she had met on a matrimonial platform.

According to the FIR, the accused had created a fake profile, posing as a successful diamond and jewellery businessman based in the United States. Over time, he gained the victim’s trust, convincing her to transfer large sums of money under various pretexts, such as customs clearance fees for gifts and financial aid for an emergency following an alleged accident in Uganda.

(With inputs from PTI)