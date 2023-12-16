A CISF constable allegedly shot himself dead using his service weapon inside his cabin at the BKC in Mumbai on Saturday, the police said

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Mumbai: CISF constable shoots himself dead at BKC x 00:00

A constable of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) allegedly shot himself dead using his service weapon inside his cabin at the Jio Centre in BKC on Saturday, a Mumbai Police official said, reported the PTI.

According to the news agency, the constable took the extreme step when he was alone in the security cabin in the morning hours of Saturday, the official said, adding that some family issues might be the trigger behind the incident. However the investigations in the matter were being done.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the preliminary investigation, the constable placed the gun muzzle under his chin and pulled the trigger, he said, adding that the bullet exited from his head.

Colleagues of the deceased constable, who was in his late 30s, will be called to record their statements, he said, according to the PTI.

"The body of the deceased was shifted to Sion Hospital and his family members have been informed. Based on preliminary information, an Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered and further investigation is underway," the official added.

The Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) is a prominent upscale commercial hub in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, last week, a Medical student of a private medical college allegedly committed suicide, claiming that he was harassed and ragged by three roommates at a hostel in Karjat city of Maharashtra's Raigad district, police said on Sunday, reported the PTI.

Based on a complaint lodged by the deceased boy's father, the police have registered an offence under section 306 (abetment to suicide) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code against the three students, an official from Karjat police station said, according to the PTI.

The police are probing the incident and no arrests have been made so far, he said.

The deceased was 19-year-old, a first-year MBBS student allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of his room at the hostel around 7 pm on December 1, the official said.

After a couple of days, the deceased boy's parents recovered a suicide note and his mobile phone from the room and approached the police with a complaint on December 4, he said.

In the suicide note, he had alleged that he was mentally harassed and tortured by his three roommates and demanded strict action against them, the official said.

(with PTI inputs)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!