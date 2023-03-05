Breaking News
Mumbai: Two held for attacking MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande
Mumbai: It’s Women’s Day every day at these metro stations
Mumbai: India’s first fully divyang customer relations centre opens in Ghatkopar
Mumbai: Doctors remove foetal bones from lady’s womb
Mumbai: D Ward takes lead in waste segregation

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Class 12 student gets Maths question paper minutes before exam four booked

Mumbai: Class 12 student gets Maths question paper minutes before exam; four booked

Updated on: 05 March,2023 04:38 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The student was handed over to the police and an offence was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against four persons, three of them students, an official said

Mumbai: Class 12 student gets Maths question paper minutes before exam; four booked

Representational Pic. iStock


The Mumbai Police have registered an offence against four persons after a Class 12 student got the Maths question paper of the Maharashtra Higher Secondary School Certificate minutes before the exam commenced, police said on Sunday.


The incident took place at Dr Antonio D'Silva High School and Junior College in Dadar area on Friday, when an exam moderator found a student with the Maths question paper on his mobile phone, an official said.



Also Read: Mumbai Police nab man after chase, e-cigarettes worth Rs 66 lakh seized


The student had forwarded the question paper to another person to get all the answers on his mobile phone minutes before the exam commenced, he said.

The student was handed over to the police and an offence was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against four persons, three of them students, the official said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Will the newly created special police commissioner post help Mumbai with better policing?
maharashtra mumbai mumbai news mumbai police Crime News mumbai crime news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK