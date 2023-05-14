Mumbai: Class 8 student hangs self at home in Goregaon East

Breaking News
Updated on: 14 May,2023 09:19 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

During the investigation, so far, it has been revealed that at 7pm he came home after playing and at about 7:30pm went into his bedroom

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

An 8th standard student allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Pandurang Wadi in Goregaon East on Saturday evening.


The deceased boy, 13-year-old, had just passed 7th standard examination and was promoted to 8th standard. He was living with his parents and a younger brother at Pandurang Wadi in Goregaon East.



During the investigation, so far, it has been revealed that at 7pm he came home after playing and at about 7:30pm went into his bedroom.


Sometime later, his father started knocking at his door. Since there was no response from the other side, the worried father broke through the door and found his son hanging by a cloth, a police official said.

He was soon driven to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Police has registered a cases and further investigation into the incident is in progress.

