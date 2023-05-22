Breaking News
Jayant Patil leaves ED office after 9 hours of questioning
Actor Aditya Singh Rajput found dead at his home in Andheri, police begin probe
Fire breaks out at two houses in Thane, four including two children injured
Sameer Wankhede alleges death threats, submits letter to Mumbai police
Gyanvapi case: Mosque authorities file objection in court to plea seeking survey
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Close aide of drug lord Kailash Rajput arrested by Anti Extortion Cell

Mumbai: Close aide of drug lord Kailash Rajput arrested by Anti Extortion Cell

Updated on: 22 May,2023 11:19 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Top

Earlier this year in March, the AEC successfully dismantled a global cartel involved in the distribution of Ketamine to European countries, where the illicit substance was being sold at parties

Mumbai: Close aide of drug lord Kailash Rajput arrested by Anti Extortion Cell

Ali Asgar Shirazi. Pic/official sources

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Close aide of drug lord Kailash Rajput arrested by Anti Extortion Cell
x
00:00

In a significant breakthrough, the Anti Extortion Cell (AEC) of Mumbai Crime Branch has apprehended Ali Asgar Shirazi, a trusted associate of Indian drug lord Kailash Rajput. Shirazi has been overseeing Rajput's entire drug operation since Rajput's arrest in Ireland last year, and the process of Rajput's extradition is currently underway, the police sources said on Monday.


Earlier this year in March, the AEC successfully dismantled a global cartel involved in the distribution of Ketamine to European countries, where the illicit substance was being sold at parties. The same syndicate was also responsible for supplying other illegal medications such as painkillers, sleeping pills, and sex enhancement pills to the UAE and the US. Consequently, numerous individuals associated with courier firms and customs clearing agents were apprehended, sources added.



Also Read: ED questions Jayant Patil: Oppn alleges vendetta, pressure on probe agencies


The AEC had issued a Lookout Circular (LoC) against close associates of Rajput, including Shirazi, who has now been arrested following a two-month chase. Investigations have revealed that Shirazi was involved in the production and distribution of Ketamine via courier services to meet the high demand for narcotics in European nations. Additionally, Shirazi had a red corner notice against him, sources further said.

According to sources, Shirazi, along with Kailash Rajput, was previously arrested in 2013 at International Airport, Mumbai, under various sections of the NDPS Act, 1985. However, Shirazi was released from jail in 2014. In 2020, the Crime Branch's Property Cell Unit once again apprehended his close associates and individuals involved in the drug smuggling conspiracy.

 

 

 

Will the newly created special police commissioner post help Mumbai with better policing?
maharashtra mumbai crime news mumbai news India news national news mumbai police Crime News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK