Mumbai: Close aide of drug lord Kailash Rajput arrested by Anti Extortion Cell

Ali Asgar Shirazi. Pic/official sources

In a significant breakthrough, the Anti Extortion Cell (AEC) of Mumbai Crime Branch has apprehended Ali Asgar Shirazi, a trusted associate of Indian drug lord Kailash Rajput. Shirazi has been overseeing Rajput's entire drug operation since Rajput's arrest in Ireland last year, and the process of Rajput's extradition is currently underway, the police sources said on Monday.

Earlier this year in March, the AEC successfully dismantled a global cartel involved in the distribution of Ketamine to European countries, where the illicit substance was being sold at parties. The same syndicate was also responsible for supplying other illegal medications such as painkillers, sleeping pills, and sex enhancement pills to the UAE and the US. Consequently, numerous individuals associated with courier firms and customs clearing agents were apprehended, sources added.

The AEC had issued a Lookout Circular (LoC) against close associates of Rajput, including Shirazi, who has now been arrested following a two-month chase. Investigations have revealed that Shirazi was involved in the production and distribution of Ketamine via courier services to meet the high demand for narcotics in European nations. Additionally, Shirazi had a red corner notice against him, sources further said.

According to sources, Shirazi, along with Kailash Rajput, was previously arrested in 2013 at International Airport, Mumbai, under various sections of the NDPS Act, 1985. However, Shirazi was released from jail in 2014. In 2020, the Crime Branch's Property Cell Unit once again apprehended his close associates and individuals involved in the drug smuggling conspiracy.