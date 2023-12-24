Mumbai cop killed after his throat gets slit by kite string in Vakola

A Mumbai Police official was reportedly killed on Sunday afternoon after his throat got slit by a kite string in Vakola area, an official said

A Mumbai Police official was killed on Sunday afternoon He was killed after his throat got slit by a kite string in Vakola The incident took place on Vakola bridge on the Western Express Highway

A Mumbai Police official was reportedly killed on Sunday afternoon after his throat got slit by a kite string in Vakola area of western suburbs of the city, an official said, reported the PTI.

The deceased was identified as 37-year-old Sameer Suresh Jadhav, a Mumbai Police constable, the official said.

The incident took place when deceased Sameer Jadhav was on Vakola bridge on the Western Express Highway, he said.

"Sameer Suresh Jadhav was attached to Dindoshi police station in Goregaon and was going back to his home in Worli on his motorcycle. After his throat got slit, he was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival," the official added, as per the PTI.

The Kherwadi police officials arrived at the spot as part of the probe, while his kin have been informed of the incident, the official added.

Man killed in firing in Mumbai

Meanwhile, in an another incident in Mumbai, a man was killed and five others were injured in firing in Chunabhatti area on Sunday afternoon, Mumbai Police sources said.

The police suspect it to be a case of personal rivalry, however, the investigations in different angles area underway, sources added.

"Around 15:15 hrs in Chunabhatti area there was an incident of firing in which person named Sumit Yerunkar got killed and five others were injured in the incident. All the injured persons are stable and currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. Accused have been identified and as many as nine different teams have been formed and they are searching for the accused persons. Reason of firing is personal rivalry," an official said.

In the firing incident, the Sumit was seriously injured and was shifted to Sion hospital where he was pronounced dead, sources said.

The incident occurred in the Azad Galli locality in Chunabhatti in the eastern suburbs of Kurla area in Mumbai around 3.15 pm, an official said.

The accused allegedly fired around 16 rounds, he said.

The Chunabhatti Police and senior police officials rushed to the spot after receiving the information regarding the incident. The Mumbai Crime Branch have also been conducting parallel investigations in the case, sources said.

A senior Mumbai crime branch official said, "As per primary information, the suspects are two who opened fire at the deceased and five injured persons. Multiple rounds were fired in the incident. Several teams are working on the primary clues in the matter to nab the culprits."

(with PTI inputs)

