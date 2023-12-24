Mumbai: Policemen don disguises to nab robbers

However, when he turned up for the exchange on December 19, the duo grabbed the money and fled the scene

This one is straight out of the movies. In order to nab two accused who had stolen Rs 3 lakh from a Mumbai resident, personnel from the JJ Marg police station assumed the garb of delivery executives and sanitation workers and lay in wait for nearly six hours for the accused to show up.

The police said that the accused, Shajid Sheikh, 55, and Shehbaz Hafiz, 35, had offered to sell one kilogram of gold to Swapnil Lahore, 23, for Rs 3 lakh. However, when he turned up for the exchange on December 19, the duo grabbed the money and fled the scene.

“We used CCTV footage from the area and other methods of technical investigation, along with human intelligence, to traced Sheikh to Pune. Our team waited for him in disguise till he reached the spot where we were informed he would be coming,” said Senior Police Inspector Kalim Sheikh, JJ Marg police station.

Based on his interrogation, the police identified Hafiz as his accomplice and picked him up from his Palghar residence. The duo have been booked under sections 420 (cheating and dishonesty) and 34 (criminal act done by many people in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. Efforts are underway to recover the stolen money.