Mumbai Police arrest man from Kurla for selling counterfeit branded clothes

Updated on: 23 December,2023 08:44 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Mumbai Police's crime branch arrested a 39-year-old man from suburban Kurla for allegedly selling clothes using fake labels of some international brands

Representational Picture/iStock

Mumbai Police's crime branch arrested a 39-year-old man from suburban Kurla for allegedly selling clothes using fake labels of some international brands, an official said on Saturday.


The accused, Monil Cheda, was picked up after a raid and shirts, T-shirts, and track pants worth Rs 4 lakh were seized from him, an official said.


The seized clothes were sold under brand names such as Hugo Boss and Under Armour, he said, adding a complaint was lodged by a consultancy firm.


A case was registered under various sections of the Copyright Act and further investigation is underway. the official added.

Power theft case against 36 consumers in Navi Mumbai

The Navi Mumbai Police has registered a criminal case for power theft against 36 people from Ghansoli area, an official said on Saturday.

The power theft of 96,210 units which runs into Rs 24,17, 190 was detected during October 6 to 11, following which a case was registered under the Indian Electricity Act against 36 power consumers, some of them commercial units.

Police registered a case on a complaint lodged by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) officials.

Also read: Thane triple murder: Crime Branch arrests accused Amit Bagdi

Mumbai: Four held for looting Rs 10 lakh from shop employee

Four persons were arrested for allegedly throwing chilli powder into the eyes of a shop staffer and looting Rs 10 lakh, a Mumbai police official said on Saturday.

The Kurla police station official identified the four as Krishnakumar Gautam (21), Shahid Jamshed Khan alias Nanu (21), Lalbahadur Maurya (36) and Arman Shafiullah Khan (23).

"Maurya is the employee of a plywood shop. He alerted his associates when another staffer of the shop came out carrying 10 lakhs to deposit in a nearby bank. They threw chilli powder into the eyes of this employee at a spot on LBS Road and escaped with Rs 10 lakh," he said.

"Since CCTV footage from the area was unavailable, we relied on human intelligence and zeroed in on the accused. They were nabbed from Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh. We recovered Rs 5 lakh from them," Assistant Inspector Amol Chavan said.

 

