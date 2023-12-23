Thane triple murder: Crime Branch arrests accused Amit Bagdi

Amit had visited his wife and children to celebrate his son's birthday, bringing along a cake for the occasion

Amit Bagdi. Pic/Rajesh Gupta

Thane Crime Branch Unit V apprehended Amit Bagdi (29) in Haryana, the primary suspect in the Kasarvadvali triple murder case. The arrest followed his evasion of authorities since Thursday (21st December), when he committed the atrocious act of brutally murdering his wife, Bhavna Bagdi (24), along with his daughter, Khushi Bagdi (6), and son, Ankush Bagdi (8). The heinous crime transpired between 7 AM and 11 AM on that fateful Thursday.

Amit had visited his wife and children to celebrate his son's birthday, bringing along a cake for the occasion. The trio had sought refuge with Amit's brother, Vikas Bagdi, for the past five years. On Thursday morning, while Vikas was away for his routine housekeeping duties, Amit viciously assaulted and killed the family using Ankush's cricket bat.

Upon Vikas's return home around 11 AM, he discovered the lifeless bodies and promptly reported the incident to the Kasarvadvali police. Subsequently, the police, accompanied by a forensic team, swiftly arrived at the scene. After preliminary investigations, the deceased were sent for post-mortem examination. An FIR was filed at Kasarvadvali police station under IPC 302 (Charges of Murder) based on Vikas Bagdi's statement recorded by the police. The accused, Amit Bagdi, managed to evade authorities until his arrest in Haryana.

Sunil Patil, Kasarvadvali Senior PI, exclusively stated to Midday, "Amit was apprehended by Crime Branch Unit V in his hometown of Haryana and is currently being transported back to Thane for interrogation. Further questioning will unveil the motive behind the murder."