Thane triple murder: With no mobile, tracking killer will be difficult

Thane police form four teams to hunt for man who killed wife and two kids

Kasarvadavli police were clueless regarding the whereabouts of accused The police have deployed four teams to track him Post mortem procedures of his murdered wife and kids are currently being carried out

Almost 32 hours after the triple murder in Thane, the Kasarvadavli police were clueless regarding the whereabouts of accused Amit Bagdi, 29. The police have deployed four teams to track him down and are also monitoring his bank accounts for transactions. DCP (Zone 5) Amar Singh Jadhav said it has been difficult to track down Amit as he didn’t possess a mobile phone when he fled. Meanwhile, the post mortem procedures of his murdered wife and kids—Bhavna, 24; Ankush, 8; and Khushi, 6—are currently being carried out.



The incident came to light after Vikas Bagdi returned home from his daily routine around 11 am on Thursday and found his sister-in-law Bhavna and her two children Ankush and Khushi brutally beaten to death using Ankush’s cricket bat. The Kasarvadavli police were called and it was ascertained that the murders were committed by Bhavna’s husband Amit. Bhavna and the children had come to live with Vikas in Kasarvadavali village around five years ago due to constant quarrels between her and Amit, who is an alcoholic.

A source from Kasarvadvali police revealed, “Vikas used to do housekeeping work, collecting garbage and earning to support his Bhavna and the two kids. Based on his statement, we have registered an FIR under IPC Section 302 (murder) against Amit and we are currently tracing him.”

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 5) Amar Singh Jadhav told mid-day, “Currently, four teams are working to track down the accused and we are looking at all possible angles. We are also monitoring his bank accounts so that any transaction would give us a lead to investigate. It has become difficult to track down the accused as he did not possess a mobile phone when he fled.”

Kunal Patil, a neighbour of Vikas, told mid-day, “Initially when Bhavna moved in with Vikas, we all thought that they were married with two kids. As Bhavna started opening up to us over time, she revealed that Vikas was her brother-in-law and her husband was in Haryana.”

Another neighbour said, “Vikas used to treat Bhavna like her own sister. He used to play cricket with the kids every afternoon in front of the house. He always ensured that they (Bhavna and her kids) were happy despite his financial constraints. We all saw her (Bhavna’s) husband bringing cake for his son’s birthday. This incident was very unexpected and shocking. The kids were very happy living with Vikas and we never felt like he was not their father. Vikas is unmarried and had taken up the responsibility of raising the kids and supporting Bhavna very seriously.”