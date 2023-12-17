Breaking News
Mumbai local train updates: CR to operate mega block on main line on Sunday
NIA arrests third accused in 2022 Attari border drug haul case
Dharavi protest: Not anti-development; my govt was not pro-builder, says Uddhav
Mumbai: CISF constable shoots himself dead at BKC
Maharashtra: Gang of thieves bust by Latur Police, 34 mobile phones recovered
People rejected Rahul Gandhi's seven guarantees: Devendra Fadnavis
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai 2 more Bangladeshi hawala agents arrested

Mumbai: 2 more Bangladeshi hawala agents arrested

Updated on: 17 December,2023 04:01 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prasun Choudhari | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Illegal immigrants apprehended by Crime Branch in a special op

Mumbai: 2 more Bangladeshi hawala agents arrested

Mohammed Riyaz Ul Abdul Mandal; (right) Mohammed Yunus Abdul Sheikh

Listen to this article
Mumbai: 2 more Bangladeshi hawala agents arrested
x
00:00

In its ongoing crackdown on the Bangladeshi illegal immigration and hawala racket, the Crime Branch Unit VI on Saturday arrested two more accused from Sanpada, Navi Mumbai, taking the arrest count to 11. The duo, arrested on Thursday night have been identified as Mohammed Yunus Abdul Sheikh (32) and Mohammed Riyaz Ul Abdul Mandal (47). They are alleged to have been providing funds for illegal immigration across the India-Bangladesh border.


Sheikh’s name has previously emerged in investigations after the apprehension and interrogation of five individuals from Thane on Wednesday, officers said. “They were produced in court on Friday and granted police custody till December 18. We found forged Aadhar and PAN cards from both of the apprehended men and are trying to trace the source of their forged documents,” a Unit VI officer said.


Deputy Commissioner of Police (Detection I) Raj Tilak Roushan, added, “We have added charges of forged documents in the case and are probing the matter further. The complex hawala racket that was being used is being investigated from all possible angles.”


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

bangladesh mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news navi mumbai mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK