Mumbai: 2 more Bangladeshi hawala agents arrested

Illegal immigrants apprehended by Crime Branch in a special op

Mohammed Riyaz Ul Abdul Mandal; (right) Mohammed Yunus Abdul Sheikh

In its ongoing crackdown on the Bangladeshi illegal immigration and hawala racket, the Crime Branch Unit VI on Saturday arrested two more accused from Sanpada, Navi Mumbai, taking the arrest count to 11. The duo, arrested on Thursday night have been identified as Mohammed Yunus Abdul Sheikh (32) and Mohammed Riyaz Ul Abdul Mandal (47). They are alleged to have been providing funds for illegal immigration across the India-Bangladesh border.

Sheikh’s name has previously emerged in investigations after the apprehension and interrogation of five individuals from Thane on Wednesday, officers said. “They were produced in court on Friday and granted police custody till December 18. We found forged Aadhar and PAN cards from both of the apprehended men and are trying to trace the source of their forged documents,” a Unit VI officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Detection I) Raj Tilak Roushan, added, “We have added charges of forged documents in the case and are probing the matter further. The complex hawala racket that was being used is being investigated from all possible angles.”