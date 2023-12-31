A Mumbai Police cop posed as a food delivery agent to nab a drug peddler and seized mephedrone worth Rs 10 lakh in Jogeshwari, an official said on Sunday

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Mumbai cop poses as food delivery agent to nab drug peddler, seizes mephedrone worth Rs 10 lakh x 00:00

A Mumbai Police crime branch cop posed as a food delivery agent to apprehend a drug peddler and seized mephedrone worth Rs 10 lakh in the western suburb of Jogeshwari in Mumbai, an official said on Sunday, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, Mumbai Police Inspector Deepak Sawant, the head of crime branch unit 10, donned the uniform of a food delivery agent to apprehend the accused in the SV Road area in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, the official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The suspect identified as Faisal Akbar Makhanoja (34), was nabbed by Deepak Sawant and his team after a chase, he said, as per the PTI.

The police recovered 100 gm of mephedrone (MD) worth Rs 10 lakh from the accused, the official said, adding that a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered.

Meanwhile, around 95 people were detained after the Thane Police in Maharashtra raided a New Year rave party near a creek in Thane city in the early hours of Sunday, an official said, reported the PTI.

The officials of the Thane Crime Branch Unit V- Wagle Estate and Unit II Bhiwandi conducted the raid at an open space in a remote area near Vadavali Creek around 3 am, the official said, as per the PTI.

At least 95 persons, among them five women, were found partying at the site and have been detained, deputy commissioner of police (crime) Shivraj Patil said, according to the PTI.

The Thane Police have arrested Tejas Kubal (23) and Sujal Mahajan (19), who organised the party, he said, the news agency reported on Sunday.

The police recovered 70 gm of charas, 0.41 gm of LSD, 2.10 gm of Ecstasy pills, 200 gm of ganja and alcohol from the scene, and also seized 21 motorcycles, the official said, adding that the total value of the seizure was Rs 8 lakh, as per the PTI.

An offence has been registered under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against the accused and only two persons have been arrested so far, he said.

(with PTI inputs)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!