Mumbai: Cops bust gang of thieves, three arrested

Updated on: 21 August,2024 07:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The police traced the suspects using CCTV footage that captured them fleeing the crime scene in an autorickshaw

Mumbai: Cops bust gang of thieves, three arrested

The police on Tuesday claimed to have busted a gang of burglars, originally from Uttar Pradesh, by arresting five members operating in the city, an official said. The gang members had burgled a house in Borivli last week and decamped with valuables.


The police traced the suspects using CCTV footage that captured them fleeing the crime scene in an autorickshaw. The vehicle’s registration number led authorities to the autorickshaw owner, who revealed that the suspects had rented the three-wheeler. 



Subsequent investigation disclosed that the suspects had also used a car, which was later intercepted in Mokhada, Palghar, the officer said. Police recovered stolen gold and silver ornaments, along with other valuables from the suspects. The car and the auto-rickshaw used in the commission of the crime were seized, he added.


