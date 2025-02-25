Breaking News
Mumbai: Aarey cops want signal, speed breakers to rein in speeding motorists
Mid-Day Impact: Dog sterilisation centre restarted in Ulhasnagar
Wadala accidents: ‘We know living on footpaths is dangerous, but no other option’
Maharashtra: Cloud over Pune land deal done by Shinde govt
No takers to beautify the Mumbai Coastal Road green spaces
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Cops bust gang that defrauded financial institutions of Rs 75 cr

Mumbai: Cops bust gang that defrauded financial institutions of Rs 7.5 cr

Updated on: 25 February,2025 07:39 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Top

Seize 16 high-end cars; process to seize more vehicles is on; the investigation centres on a gang of seven individuals who used forged documents to secure loans for high-end vehicles, resulting in the seizure of 16 luxury cars

Mumbai: Cops bust gang that defrauded financial institutions of Rs 7.5 cr

The Crime Branch team along with the seven fraudsters nabbed

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Cops bust gang that defrauded financial institutions of Rs 7.5 cr
x
00:00

The Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 3 has dismantled a sophisticated network of fraudsters that allegedly defrauded financial institutions to the tune of Rs 7.5 crore. The investigation centres on a gang of seven individuals who used forged documents to secure loans for high-end vehicles, resulting in the seizure of 16 luxury cars—including 11 Toyota Fortuners, a Mercedes, a Mahindra Thar, and a BMW convertible. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Datta Nalawade revealed that authorities are in the process of seizing an additional 6-7 vehicles currently being transported to Mumbai.


The vehicles seized include a BMW convertible. Pics/Ashish Raje
The vehicles seized include a BMW convertible. Pics/Ashish Raje


According to the Crime Branch, the case came to light when Ravindra Girkar, operating under the alias Pradeep Sharma, defaulted on a Mahindra Thar loan in Mumbai’s Parksite area of Vikhroli. The finance company’s subsequent discovery of fraudulent documentation triggered a deeper probe, which soon exposed an elaborate scam. Nalawade explained, “Our investigations led us to find that the accused, including Ravindra Girkar, Manish Sharma, Sayed Naved, Danish Khan, Sainath Ganji, Yash Jain, and Imran Deva, systematically used forged documents to secure multiple vehicle loans.”


Authorities learned that the gang not only forged documents—ranging from fake PAN and Aadhaar cards to counterfeit property allotment letters—but also misused the identity and documents of a businessman from Gujarat. They created fictitious addresses by substituting Girkar’s photograph for Sharma’s identity, thereby misleading bank verifications.

The fraudsters furnished the down payment to obtain brand-new vehicles and then transferred the cars to other states, altered their chassis numbers, and manipulated ownership documents before reselling them under new ownership identities. Preliminary investigations indicate that the gang may have stolen and sold up to 36 vehicles across state lines.

The accused face charges under sections 467 (forgery of valuable security), 34 (common intention), and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. The Crime Branch found that some of the accused have previous criminal records in different police stations in Mumbai.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news mumbai police bmw mercedes benz mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK