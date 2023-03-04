Breaking News
Mumbai: Court grants bail to Sheezan Khan in Tunisha Sharma suicide case

Updated on: 04 March,2023 01:43 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

Khan is the main accused in the Tunisha Sharma suicide case. He was the co-star of television actress Sharma and the duo were shooting in a Vasai based studio on December 24 when the later committed suicide

Mumbai: Court grants bail to Sheezan Khan in Tunisha Sharma suicide case

On Saturday Khan was released after a surety bond of rupees 1 lakh. Photo/Hanif Patel


A local court in Vasai on Saturday granted bail to the alleged accused Sheezan Khan in the Tunisha Sharma suicide case after nearly two months in detention.


Khan is the main accused in the Tunisha Sharma suicide case. He was the co-star of television actress Sharma and the duo were shooting in a Vasai based studio on December 24 when the later committed suicide.



Waliv police had also filed a Chargesheet in the Sheezan Khan case a few days ago and accused him for the suicide of Sharma. 


On Saturday Khan was released after a surety bond of rupees 1 lakh. Khan was asked not to try and to influence any witnesses in the case and also attend the court regularly.

Sheezan Khan and Tunisha Sharma were in a relationship and before committing suicide the couple allegedly had a break-up. 

