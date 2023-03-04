Breaking News
Mumbai: Deadly Dadar platform to be widened by 2 metres
Mumbai: BMC's Rs 3 cr for each ward remains a pipe dream
With no physical evidence, here is how cops hope to prove slow-poisoning
Mumbai: BEST’s 400 CNG buses to hit the roads again soon
Mumbai Crime: Inter-state gang of thieves busted; police recover 51 tempos and two cars

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Influenza A subtype causing cough fever IMA lists Dos and Donts advises against indiscriminate antibiotics use

Influenza A subtype causing cough, fever; IMA lists Dos and Don'ts, advises against indiscriminate antibiotics use

Updated on: 04 March,2023 01:16 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

They have also suggested a list of Dos and Don'ts for people to follow to protect themselves from contracting the virus

Influenza A subtype causing cough, fever; IMA lists Dos and Don'ts, advises against indiscriminate antibiotics use

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


A persistent cough, sometimes accompanied by fever, running through India for the past two-three months is due to Influenza A subtype H3N2, ICMR experts said.


The H3N2, which has been in wide circulation for the past two-three months, causes more hospitalisations than other subtypes, said Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) scientists who keep a close watch on ailments caused by respiratory viruses through the Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratories network.



They have also suggested a list of Dos and Don'ts for people to follow to protect themselves from contracting the virus.


The Indian Medical Association (IMA), on the other hand, has advised against indiscriminate use of antibiotics amid rising cases of cough, cold and nausea across the country.

Seasonal fever will last five to seven days, it said.

The fever goes away at the end of three days but the cough can persist for up to three weeks, the IMA's Standing Committee for Anti-Microbial Resistance said.

Viral cases have also surged due to air pollution, it said, adding that it mostly occurs in people aged below 15 and above 50 and causes upper respiratory infections along with fever.

Also read: Vitamin D supplements may help in preventing dementia

The association also asked doctors to prescribe only symptomatic treatment and not antibiotics.

"Right now, people start taking antibiotics like Azithromycin and Amoxiclav etc, that too without caring for done and frequency and stop it once start feeling better. This needs to be stopped as it leads to antibiotic resistance. Whenever there will be a real use of antibiotics, they will not work due to the resistance," the IMA said in a statement.

The most misused antibiotics are Amoxicillin, Norfloxacin, Oprofloxacin, Ofloxacin and Levofloxacin. These are being used for the treatment of diarrhoea and UTI, it said.

"We have already seen widespread use of Azithromycin and Ivermectin during Covid and this too has led to resistance. It is necessary to diagnose whether the infection is bacterial or not before prescribing antibiotics," it said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you participate in rescuing animals in Mumbai?
indian medical association news india health Health And Wellness PTI national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK