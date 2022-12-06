Mumbai: Court sentences man to five years rigorous imprisonment for attempting to kiss minor

At the time of the incident in 2015, the victim was nine years old and was studying in a civic school

Representational Pic

A special court has sentenced a 25-year-old man to five years of rigorous imprisonment for kidnapping and forcibly trying to kiss a minor girl in Dharavi area of central Mumbai.

Special judge Jayshri Pulate on Monday found the accused guilty of the offences committed under section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for aggravated sexual assault.

The detailed order was made available on Tuesday.

At the time of the incident in 2015, the victim was nine years old and was studying in a civic school.

The victim, in the deposition, said that the accused took her to the top floor of a building, pulled her towards him and tried to kiss her. The girl somehow managed to free herself and run.

Also Read: Mumbai: Man duped of Rs 50.68 lakh by online fraudsters

The accused had taken her to the spot on the pretext of giving her a dress, the victim had deposed.

The court noted that the defence had argued a lot claiming that there was variance between the victim's statement and her evidence before the court as to whether the accused kissed her or was trying to kiss her.

The judge observed that there was no substance in the variance, as it has been proved on record that the accused kidnapped the victim, took her to the terrace and pulled her towards him, which revealed that he had done the said acts with sexual intention.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever