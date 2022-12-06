×
Mumbai: Man duped of Rs 50.68 lakh by online fraudsters

Updated on: 06 December,2022 06:08 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The caller told the complainant that their company was in the business of agricultural products and has a tie-up with a firm in Nigeria which helps them earn 15 per cent profit

Mumbai: Man duped of Rs 50.68 lakh by online fraudsters

Representational Pic


A 28-year-old employee of a software company was allegedly duped of Rs 50.68 lakh by online fraudsters who lured him with promise of good returns in an investment scheme, police said on Tuesday.


Based on a complaint lodged by the victim, the cyber department of the police registered a case recently, an official said.



The complainant had come across an advertisement online about good investment opportunities in November 2020 and after he uploaded his mobile number on the site, he started receiving calls from the product manager of a Chennai-based company, the official said.


The caller told the complainant that their company was in the business of agricultural products and has a tie-up with a firm in Nigeria which helps them earn 15 per cent profit, he said.

The victim later got a call from another person who explained about various schemes, following which he invested Rs 1 lakh, the official said.

The complainant has claimed that he received Rs 16,000 for the first time in January 2021, and he invested Rs 40 lakh after taking a loan. By June 2022, the victim had invested Rs 76.11 lakh and received Rs 25.24 lakh, he said.

When the victim sought the remaining Rs 50.86 lakh to repay the loan he had taken, he was threatened. On realising that he had been duped, the complainant approached the police, the official said.

