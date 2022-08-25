Mumbai Crime: 25-year-old man killed over petty argument in Ghatkopar; three detained

Ghatkopar cops have booked around six persons for the murder of which three have been detained

Ganesh Shinde.

Three persons were detained by Ghatkopar police on Thursday for allegedly killing a 25-year-old man after an argument. On Thursday morning, 25-year-old Ganesh Shinde, a Asalpha resident succumbed to his injuries while he was undergoing treatment in Sion hospital. Ganesh Shinde (25) and two of his friends were attacked by a group of friends in Asalpha, Ghatkopar on Wednesday night because of a fight.

Ghatkopar cops have booked around six persons for the murder of which three have been detained.

According to the police, On Tuesday, Shinde was parking his scooty at Jay Maharashtra Chawl, Asalpha when he accidentally brushed off the two-wheeler to a group of friends standing nearby. While Shinde got into an argument with Manjit Singh and Vinod Singh, his friend Omkar Padwal intervened and pacified the matter but opponents threatened Shinde with dire consequences.

A day later, on Wednesday night, Manjit and Vinod went looking for Shinde with around six people and asked one of his friends, Amar Kadam about his whereabouts. When Kadam responded negatively, both attacked him with a knife.

"Manjit slashed on his neck while Vinod slashed his right hand. And they went on searching for Ganesh Shinde and Omkar Padwal" told an official from Ghatkopar police station.

When they found Shinde, Manjit and Vinod stabbed him in the chest three to four times. While others from the mob kicked and punch another friend of Shinde named Nagesh Kokate.

All three friends were rushed to the hospital.

"While Amar and Nagesh were rushed to Rajawadi hospital, Ganesh having severe injuries was rushed to Sion hospital but he succumbed to injuries on Thursday morning," said another police official added.

"Based on the complaint given by Amar Kadam, five to six persons along with Manjit Singh and Vinod Singh have been booked under IPC action 302 (murder), 326 (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons), 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (breach of peace), 506 part 2 (criminal intimidation) and sections of rioting have been invoked" said Sanjay Dahake, Senior Inspector of Ghatkopar police station.

Cops have identified all the accused involved in the attack and have detained three of them. While interrogation of the accused was ongoing, no arrests have been made yet.

