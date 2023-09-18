Mumbai Crime: 29-year-old man arrested for cheating jeweller of Rs 43 lakh

On Monday, the Mumbai police arrested a 29-year-old man for allegedly duping a jeweller of Rs 43 lakh using a fake gold statue

According to the Mumbai police, they had to scan around 400 to 500 CCTV footages to zero in on the accused for the crime.

"The accused who hails from Rajasthan committed the crime in Kandivali area in August this year," the police official said.

The accused has been identified as Jitendera Bhopa (29). "The police have arrested the accused Bhopa and are investigating the role of his parents and six to seven unidentified persons in the crime," the cop said.

As per the police, two people approached a jeweller in Kandivali. "The men claimed that they had an ancient gold statue, which they wished to sell, and the complainant paid them in cash and jewellery worth Rs 43 lakh," the police official said.

"Soon after, the complainant found the gold to be fake and lodged a complaint with the police," the police added.

The team of Mumbai police scanned around 400 to 500 CCTV footages from different locations in Mumbai and Rajasthan. "After scanning the CCTV footages, we finally apprehended the accused from Alwar in Rajasthan," the police official said.

A case of cheating has been registered.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Palghar police detained a minor boy for allegedly stealing jewellery worth Rs 3.62 lakh from a house in Palghar, a police official said.

"The house-breaking theft (HBT) had taken place on August 25 when the occupants were away," the police said.

"The accused cut the grille of a window and gained entry. He was held on Sunday and stolen items worth Rs 3.16 lakh have been recovered," Crime Unit III senior inspector Pramod Badakh said.

(with inputs from PTI)