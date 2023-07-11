Mumbai Crime: 50-year-old man held for duping senior citizen on street

Breaking News
Updated on: 11 July,2023 08:31 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

A 50-year-old man has been arrested here for stealing jewellery from senior citizens on the street by tricking them

Representative image/iStock

A 50-year-old man has been arrested here for stealing jewellery from senior citizens on the street by tricking them.


The accused identified as Sanjay Mangade was arrested on July 9 after a 62-year-old Borivali-based man filed a complaint against him.


The accused interrogation revealed that he has targeted 28 more senior citizens in Mumbai and its adjoining areas.


"Cops are now on the lookout for Mangade's accomplice Vijay Tambe, who is on the run," said the official from Kasturba Marg police station in Borivali.

"The senior citizen said the accused approached him on June 23 saying, "Do you recognise me?". Mangade showed much concern and told him that there is a police check ahead and he shouldn't be wearing any gold jewellery," the official said.

Mangade persuaded the complainant to hand over his gold chain, ring and cash, collectively worth nearly Rs 75,000, to him.

"While he wrapped the valuables and money in paper and gave back the packet, the complainant found them missing when he opened it at home later," the police official said.

"During their probe, the police found that the accused targeted only senior citizens. They went through footage from several surveillance cameras and worked on technical inputs to nab Mangade from Mahim on July 9," the official said.

(with inputs from PTI)

 

