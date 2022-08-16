Mumbai Crime: Arrest reveals new trend of hookah parlours catering to private parties

The accused, both in their forties, had been supplying hookah pots, pipes, and flavoured tobacco to private parties. The two lost their jobs after police action on hookah parlours forced the joints to shut shop

The Goregaon police have arrested two men for allegedly supplying hookah services to private parties. The case has also unravelled the new trend of home delivery of hookah, following a stepped-up crackdown by the police on illegal tobacco joints, said cops.

Sources said the police recovered material to prepare hookah of different flavours from the duo, identified as Mohammed Hoos and Mohammed Patari, who were arrested from the Mhada area at Ram Mandir.

“Hookah parlours have adopted this new modus operandi as the cops are keeping a hawk eye on these illegal joints. They now take orders from party enthusiasts to decorate and convert their venues into hookah lounges with several flavours,” said a police source.

“The two have the expertise to prepare the hookah. After they became jobless, they began supplying hookah material and their service for birthdays, bachelor parties, etc.,” said an officer from Goregaon police station.