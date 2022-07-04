Nagpur farmhouse party raided, liquor seized, several booked

The raid took place in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, and Hingna police station senior inspector Baliram Pardeshi was transferred later by city police commissioner Amitesh Kumar

A large number of young men and women were found dancing and consuming alcohol at a farmhouse party raided by the police in Hingna area of Nagpur, an official said on Monday.

"A tip off was received about a party at a farmhouse in Khasramari in Dongargaon. The raid was ordered by Zone III Deputy Commissioner of Police Gajanan Rajmane. We found people dancing to loud music despite it being past 11:30pm and excise norms were being violated as well," he said.

"Liquor and other items worth Rs 10 lakh have been seized. We have registered a case and booked several people," he added.

