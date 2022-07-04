Breaking News
Mumbai: Will speak to genuine activists, says Devendra Fadnavis on protests against Aarey car shed
Maharashtra: Govt to reduce VAT on fuel, says CM Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde wins trust vote in Assembly by 164-99 margin
Kangana Ranaut appears before Mumbai court in Javed Akhtar defamation case
Ajit Pawar becomes new Opposition leader in Maharashtra Assembly
Karnataka's Sini Shetty crowned Femina Miss India World 2022
Home > News > India News > Article > Nagpur Body of woman found murder probe begins

Nagpur: Body of woman found, murder probe begins

Updated on: 04 July,2022 08:43 PM IST  |  Nagpur
PTI |

Top

Efforts were on to establish her identity and nab the culprits

Nagpur: Body of woman found, murder probe begins

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A woman was found murdered near Chargaon Road in Nagpur's Katol area on Monday morning, a police official said.

The unidentified woman had been stabbed on the face and her corpse was lying near a brick factory, the Katol police station said.




Also Read: Murder convict who partied with Maharashtra cops re-arrested


Efforts were on to establish her identity and nab the culprits, he added.

A case under Section 302 of Indian Penal Code was registered by Katol police.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

india national news nagpur maharashtra

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK