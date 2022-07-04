Nagpur: Body of woman found, murder probe begins

Efforts were on to establish her identity and nab the culprits

A woman was found murdered near Chargaon Road in Nagpur's Katol area on Monday morning, a police official said.

The unidentified woman had been stabbed on the face and her corpse was lying near a brick factory, the Katol police station said.

Efforts were on to establish her identity and nab the culprits, he added.

A case under Section 302 of Indian Penal Code was registered by Katol police.

