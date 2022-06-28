Maharashtra: Man held for sexually assaulting minor boy in Nagpur

The mother of the 10-year-old victim, in a complaint, alleged the accused took her son to nearby bushes when he was playing in front of house and sexually assaulted him around 11.30 am on Sunday

Police said on Monday they have arrested a 20-year-man for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor boy in Nagpur city of Maharashtra.

On the basis of the complaint, a case was registered under relevant section of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act against the accused at the MIDC police station in Nagpur city and he was arrested, they added.

