ATM dispenses 5 times extra cash in Nagpur; people rush to withdraw money

Updated on: 16 June,2022 10:54 PM IST  |  Nagpur
mid-day online correspondent |

When the news spread like wildfire, a huge crowd gathered outside the ATM centre to withdraw cash

Representative image


An Automated Teller Machine (ATM) in Nagpur dispensed five times extra cash when a man tried to withdraw Rs 500. He got five currency notes of Rs 500 denomination from the cash dispenser.

When the news spread like wildfire, a huge crowd gathered outside the ATM centre to withdraw cash.




Later, a bank customer alerted local police, who rushed to the spot and shut the ATM centre and informed the bank, an official from Khaparkheda police station said.


The ATM was dispensing extra cash due to a technical glitch, he said.

The currency notes of Rs 500 denomination were erroneously kept in the ATM tray meant to dispense notes of Rs 100 denomination, the official said.
No case has been registered so far in this connection. 

(With inputs from PTI)

 

