Maharashtra: 19-year-old youth dies after motorbike hits cow in Nagpur

A 19-year-old youth died after his motorcycle hit a cow on an over-bridge near Katol, 60 km from here, police said. The deceased was identified as Gaurav Bhagwan Chandpure (19), a resident of Kumbharpura, Kondhali.

According to police, the accident took place at 9.30 pm on Monday when Chandpure was heading for Katol on his bike. He collided with a cow and fell off the motorbike, suffering serious head injuries, police said.

While the cow died on the spot, Chandpure died in hospital.

