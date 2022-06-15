Breaking News
Maharashtra: 19-year-old youth dies after motorbike hits cow in Nagpur

Updated on: 15 June,2022 10:03 PM IST  |  Nagpur
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

According to police, the accident took place at 9.30 pm on Monday when deceased was heading for Katol on his bike

Maharashtra: 19-year-old youth dies after motorbike hits cow in Nagpur

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A 19-year-old youth died after his motorcycle hit a cow on an over-bridge near Katol, 60 km from here, police said. The deceased was identified as Gaurav Bhagwan Chandpure (19), a resident of Kumbharpura, Kondhali.

According to police, the accident took place at 9.30 pm on Monday when Chandpure was heading for Katol on his bike. He collided with a cow and fell off the motorbike, suffering serious head injuries, police said.




Also Read: Nagpur woman, doctor, 6 others held for trying to sell her newborn child for Rs 3 lakh


While the cow died on the spot, Chandpure died in hospital.

(with inputs from PTI)

nagpur maharashtra india

