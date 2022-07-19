Mumbai Crime Branch arrests man for duping people with job offers

Breaking News
Updated on: 19 July,2022 07:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Sandeep Raut. Pic/Samiullah Khan


Unit 12 of the Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested a man who was duping youngsters by promising jobs at companies like ONGC, RBI, and other prestigious institutions.

The officers said they had received a tip-off that the accused wanted in a case of cheating at Dadar and Aarey Sub police station, staying at a guest house at Grant Road. They raided the guest house and arrested the accused, identified as Sandeep Raut (37).




We searched the premises and found 12 ID cards with 12 different people's names, 5 appointment letters, blank stamp papers, rubber seals and stamps, and notary papers which he used to give the victims as appointment letters.


During the investigation, it has been learned that Raut had cases in various districts in Maharashtra where he has charged several people to the tune of lakhs of rupees. The Crime Branch officers have arrested the accused and handed him over to the Dadar Police, said senior inspector Vilas Bhosle.

 

