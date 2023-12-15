Mumbai Crime Branch traces man who issued threat to Ratan Tata; accused diagnosed with Schizophrenia

Mumbai Crime Branch on Friday traced a 35-year-old MBA finance professional to Karnataka who allegedly issued a life threat to Ratan Tata on Wednesday

Upon locating the accused, the police discovered that he has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and had gone missing from his residence five days before making the threat call.

According to sources within the crime branch, a call was made to the Mumbai Police's control room earlier in the week, where an unidentified individual claimed a threat to Ratan Tata's life. The caller insisted on enhancing Tata's security, warning that otherwise, he might meet a fate similar to Cyrus Mistery, who died in a road accident earlier this year.

"After the call, following standard operating procedures (SOP), the person's security was heightened, and routine checks were conducted, revealing nothing suspicious," an officer said.

The crime branch diligently worked to trace the individual, initially identifying the call's origin in Pune.

Upon reaching the accused's residence, it was discovered that he had already gone missing from Pune's Bhosari area. "While further tracking the IP address, we pinpointed his location in Karnataka. He was apprehended, and upon checking his medical file, it was confirmed that he was suffering from schizophrenia. Consequently, he was handed over to the Pune police. The family was cautioned to ensure he does not have access to phone."

Notably, the Mumbai Police has previously received multiple threat calls targeting business tycoons, and after tracing them, it was observed that the callers were grappling with mental illness, including schizophrenia.